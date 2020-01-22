Elaine Moragne Avid art enthusiast and nutritionist, dies at 83



Lifelong Chicagoan and long-time South Sider, Kathlyn “Elaine” Moragne died on Nov 23; she was born in 1937.

While a student of adult psychopathology at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Elaine met her husband, Dr. Rudolph Moragne (longtime Hyde Park obstetrician), and they were married June 15, 1958, the same year she received her B.A. degree.

Throughout her life, Moragne demonstrated her commitment to the economic revitalization and cultural recognition of the Black community, which made for a rich and rewarding life. Some of her many accomplishments included: spearheading the work of Southside Bank (with Tom Lewis); investing in a Boston radio station (with Bertram Lee) that catered to the needs of minority residents; serving on the Women’s Board of the Chicago Urban League; holding numerous roles in her decades long work as a board member of the Southside Community Art Center; volunteering at the Chicago Art Institute; and collaborating (with Rufus Cook) to organize the first registered condominium association in the country.

Over the course of her career, spanning the early 1960s until her retirement in 1998, Elaine dedicated her life to helping people, particularly Black and Brown families, improve intergenerational health through nutritional intervention. Elaine’s career was diverse, contributing time to Shoesmith Grammar School, Summerset Nursing Home, the University of Chicago, Rush Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, and her own private practice, Nutrition Directions, Inc. in the city’s downtown Pittsfield building.

At a time where most women, particularly African American women, experienced significant barriers to education, Elaine dared to pursue a Master’s degree, and graduated with a M.S. in clinical nutrition from Rush University. This accomplishment made her one of the first Black dietitians in Illinois, and was an example of one of the many times that Elaine would be the “first” at something.

Elaine is survived by daughters: Donna Hanson (Douglas Hanson, Los Angeles, CA), Diana Moragne (Rockford, IL), Lisa Moragne-Kayser (John Kayser, Oak Park, IL); eight grandchildren: Kafi Moragne-Patterson, PhD (Aaron Patterson, Chicago, IL), Jordan Hanson, Lawrence Moragne, Dillon Hanson, Kylan Hanson, Zachary Kayser, Cameron Hanson and Bryce Kayser, two great-granddaughters: Havala Moragne-Patterson, Vivienne Moragne-Patterson, nieces, nephews, beloved god-children, Sorors, Aggie, and friends.