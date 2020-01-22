Longtime U. of C. professor dies at 82

Alfred (Fred) T. Anderson, Jr., longtime University of Chicago faculty member, died Jan. 15, after battling Parkinson’s/Lewy Body disease. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. at Bond Chapel at the University of Chicago with reception to follow.

Born in Port Jefferson, New York on Aug. 3, 1937, Anderson developed a life-long interest in geology. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1959 and received a doctorate from Princeton University in 1963.

In 1968, Fred joined the University of Chicago Geophysical Sciences faculty. For nearly forty years, Fred’s office on the 3rd floor of the Hinds Building was his second home.

In addition to teaching and mentoring many undergraduate and graduate students over the years, Fred also developed and taught a summer course for public school teachers on the types of rocks used in various Chicago buildings and also guided geology field trips throughout Illinois.

Specializing in volcanic rocks, Fred traveled to Iceland, Japan, Hawaii, California, and Alaska to study volcanoes. His family happily tagged along. In fact for many years Fred led a several week field trip for students to Mt. Shasta, California.

Fred is survived by his sister Almeda, wife Caroline, two sons, Eric (Sinane) and Doug (Colette), and four grandchildren, Payton, Quincy, Gisele, and Sonia.