POLICE BLOTTER

Police warn about car-jackings in Hyde Park-Kenwood

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police are warning citizens in the 2nd District about recent vehicular hijackings, one of which happened in Kenwood on Jan. 17 and another in Hyde Park on Jan. 19.

In four car-jackings that occurred between Jan. 11-19, two or three offenders — described as African American men 15- to 20-years old — approached a lone woman sitting inside or standing just outside her vehicle, threatening her before entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Twice, the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim before entering her vehicle.

The incidents occurred on the 500 block of East 49th Street on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.; the 900 block of East 49th Street on Friday, Jan. 17, at 2:30 p.m.; the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3:45 p.m.; and the 5400 block of South Dorchester Avenue on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The police urge people to be aware of surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately. If confronted, remain calm, remember unique physical characteristics and do not pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide information to the police; if approached by a witness, request contact information. Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on the scene if possible.

Any information can be given to the Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16.

On Monday, Jan. 13, at 2:30 p.m., a woman in her early 20s stabbed a victim in the upper left arm during the course of an argument in an apartment on the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue. The suspect fled before police arrived. Chicago Fire Department emergency management services transported the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) for treatment. No suspect is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 5:20 a.m., a disorderly individual struck and bit a staff member at the UCMC, 5656 S. Maryland Ave., and was charged with felony aggravated battery of a protected individual.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, at 12:20 a.m., a suspect placed hands on a victim’s shoulders in a parking structure at 5840 S. Maryland Ave. The victim fled and notified security officers who located and detained the suspect, whom the UCPD subsequently arrested.

On Jan. 15 at 7:46 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for a DUI and, with a passenger, for possession of narcotics at 5600 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 2:44 p.m., UCPD officers detained a person involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash outside of the UCPD area at 5656 S. Maryland Ave and turned the suspect over to the Chicago Police.

On Jan. 16 at 4:08 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect for striking a person at 6300 S. Woodlawn Ave. and subsequently arrested another suspect for interfering with the arrest.