Put new golf course at South Works site

To the Editor:

Aaron Gettinger’s article, UIC biologist sees Nature Sanctuary as important to wildlife, describes the south lakefront framing plan to turn the six-acre nature sanctuary at 7059 S. South Shore Drive into the 15th hole for a golf course.

It reminds me of Benton Harbor, MI, which was put under the control of a city manager by the governor. Benton Harbor had a beautiful beach with its original dunes, dune grasses and a population of shorebirds. The beach had been granted to the residents of Benton Harbor “for all of time” by a rich benefactor.

The city manager sold it to Whirlpool Corporation to turn into a private golf course, open to anyone who could pay the $5,000 per year membership fee.

The Chicago Park District South lakefront Framework Plan website defends its plan because there were 12 community meetings, 10 months, 860 verbal comments, 2300 attendees, 24 stakeholder meetings, 60 open hours boards, 332 live poll responses, 90 stakeholder participants,65 evaluation notes, 254 website comments, 430 comment cards and 350 post-it notes.

I am underwhelmed by this argument and don’t want a penny of my property tax spent on the $174 million roadwork or on any part of this misguided project.

The old South Works site has room for several golf courses with no nature sanctuaries to destroy.

The developers should go there or anywhere else that isn’t a park or nature preserve.

Terry Herlihy