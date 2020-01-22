Report acknowledges OPC adverse effects

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The city’s revised assessment of effects related to the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) acknowledges its construction will have numerous adverse effects, but not enough cause the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District, the Midway Plaisance and the Chicago Park Boulevard System Historic District to be removed from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The report directs parties involved in the Section 106 process to work with the public to avoid, minimize or mitigate them. The review process is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The report noted that the city’s planned development for the site and its agreement with the Obama Foundation governing the use of the OPC specifies the maximum size of the built space at the OPC campus and ensures public access to it. The report also said that, through the public’s frequent input on the process, the OPC design reflects Frederick Law Olmsted’s designs.

“The entire OPC site has been developed as a designed landscape within the perimeter of Jackson Park, an area intended by Olmsted to contrast with the rest of the more picturesque and pastoral parts of the park,” it stated.

While the planned prioritization of intra-park circulation and pedestrians over commuter traffic is not “a replication of historic design,” the report finds that it would enhance the landscape and lauds the Obama Foundation’s commitment to plant 400 trees on the OPC site.

The project calls for the construction of the 19.3-acre OPC (with its 2.5-acres of buildings); major street reconstruction; the relocation of a track and field at 6099 S. Stony Island Ave; the displacement of a picnic grove; and the redesign of the Women’s Garden.

The key street changes are the closing of Cornell Drive from 59th to 63rd streets, closing northbound Cornell Drive from 65th to 68th streets, closing Marquette Drive between Stony Island Avenue and Richards Drive and closing the eastbound Midway between Stony Island and Cornell; and the widening of sections of Lake Shore Drive and Cornell.

Specific adverse effects to the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District and Midway would affect spatial organization, land use, views, circulation, topography, vegetation, buildings, structures and small scale elements.

The report notes that the road network changes would deviate from the design and development during the parks’ period of significance, 1875-1968; the setting of the Statue of the Republic (aka the Golden Lady), currently in a three-way intersection, would change. Roadway and building changes between the Midway, Jackson and Washington parks would affect “spatial geometries established by designed patterns of circulation, vegetation and views.”

The Museum of Science and Industry’s prominence would be diminished by the construction of the new OPC buildings, the material and function of which do not align with federal standards for the treatment of historic properties.

Locally, the Chicago Park Boulevard System Historic District (CPBS) includes 59th and 60th streets between Cottage Grove and Stony Island avenues and the streets that surround Jackson Park. It overlaps with the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District, but three buildings on South Stony Island Avenue and East 67th Street solely contribute to the CPBS. The OPC plans were found to have no adverse effect on them, however.

