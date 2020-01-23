Broncos topple CVS 61 – 42 after beating Rich Central 74 – 64

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos bounced back following last week’s loss to Hyde Park Academy, beating Rich Central and Chicago Vocational High School in a span of four days.

Senior Tremaine Gardner led the way against CVS on Tuesday night, finishing with a

team-high 13 points, two rebounds and two three-pointers.

“I thought we played poorly in the first half,” said Broncos Coach Justin Bowen. “It was our last conference game (of the season). And one of the things that it showed me was that we play to the level of our competition sometimes.”

Although Bowen was disappointed with his team’s start, the Broncos still managed to jump out to a 22-17 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Broncos came out with a balanced offensive attack. Gardner and Roland McCoy combined to score 25 of their team’s 61 points.

Bowen credits his team’s half time speech for their better play in the

second half.

“One of the things I emphasized at half time is that we have to play to our level,” Bowen said.

With the victory against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, the Broncos improved to 3-6 in conference play and 7 – 13 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of the Game:

Tremaine Gardner, Kenwood, 13 points

Kenwood 74; Rich Central 64



Senior Roland McCoy poured in a season-high 32 points to lead the Broncos to victory over Rich Central High School on the road on Jan. 18.

The Broncos needed the win after the tough loss versus Hyde Park Academy earlier in the week.

“I thought coming into Saturday’s game (that) we had a chance to tweak some things that we worked on in practice which caused us to come up short in some of our games in previous weeks,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos. “I thought the guys responded to coaching really well in practice on Friday leading into the game.”

Bowen said he was very proud of his team’s performance against Rich Central. He said the Broncos held a spirited team shoot-around prior to Saturday’s game.

Kenwood outscored the Olympians in both the first and second quarters, building a 35-27 lead at half time.

Following a bit of a slow first half, McCoy caught fire to finish with 32 points, six rebounds, three steals, and three assists. Broncos senior forward Darnell King added 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Hyde Park Herald Players of the Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 32 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists

Darnell King, Kenwood, 13 points, 19 rebounds.

hpherald@hpherald.com