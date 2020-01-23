Hyde Park parking restrictions in effect Sunday evening through Monday night for TV filming

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The new television show “Station Eleven” will be filming in Hyde Park from Sunday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 11 p.m., prompting parking restrictions on four Hyde Park streets during that time:

● Both sides of Lake Park Avenue between 56th and 57th streets

● Both sides of 57th Street between Blackstone and Lake Park avenues

● Both sides of Stony Island Avenue between 56th and 57th streets

● Both sides of the street along 5735-5755 S. Harper Ave.

Permits and traffic control will not block driveways, loading zones, fire hydrants, bus stops or disabled parking.

