Jackson Park getting $625,000 state grant for renovations

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) announced on Thursday that the state is granting $29.7 million for the acquisition of open space and the development and improvement of recreational facilities in parks across Illinois, with $625,000 going to Jackson Park.

The money comes from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, which the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) administers, providing up to half of the total funds available for projects.

The IDNR reports that, with local matching funds, the statewide grants will total $56 million in park development projects and acquisitions. The project has invested $403.2 million in 1,729 projects since 1987, with dedicated funding from the Illinois Real Estate Transfer Tax.

“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

While the Chicago Park District has not said how it will specifically use the designated funds for Jackson Park, local Illinois Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), whose district includes Hyde Park-Kenwood, said the park “has needed maintenance for some time.”

“I’m glad the Chicago Park District will receive the funds it needs to give Jackson Park the renovations that the people in our neighborhood who use it deserve,” he said in a statement.

hpherald@hpherald.com