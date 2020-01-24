Lady Broncos trounce Lindblom 71-37

By Joseph Phillips

Sports writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos improved to 20-5 on the season with a 71-37

blowout victory on the road against Lindblom Academy on Jan. 22.

Sophomore Brianna McDaniel led the way for the Lady Broncos, finishing with a game-high 21 points. McDaniel scored 13 of her points in the first half to push her team to a 50 – 21 halftime lead, and she kept up her hot shooting in the second half, making a couple of long three-pointers.

“I felt it was a very important game,” said McDaniel after the victory. “I think I played (really) good.”

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 21 points.

