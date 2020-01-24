U. of C.’s ‘Study Hotel’ gets building permit; construction expected to start soon

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago’s “Study Hotel” was issued a construction permit on Jan. 14, according to Chicago Cityscape.

The “Study Hotel” will be located at 1227 E. 60th Street and will cost $55 million to complete. As reported by Block Club Chicago, the hotel expects to break ground early in 2020 and open in 2021. The hotel will have 167 guest rooms and offer a full-service restaurant, assembly space and a 10,000 square foot green roof.

The hotel along the Midway Plaisance will be only steps away from the David M. Rubenstein Forum that will open in September, as well as close to the proposed site of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

