Folk musician explores link of writing, music

(Part of a series on the Arts and Public Life artists-in-residence)

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Ben LaMar Gay, a native South Sider and musician known for his synergized Americana-folk work, intends to use his residency at the University of Chicago Arts and Public Life to get his chemistry back.

How did he lose it?

“With everything that’s around us, the phone that I communicated with you with, using my thumbs,” he answered, recalling that all the contracts he signs now are with e-signatures. “We’re all losing this thing, right? It’s not completely lost, but I know the comfort when you grab a pen and write. It feels different than when I was younger. But I’m trying to understand the relationship between writing and sound.”

Ferdinand de Saussure, the Swiss linguist and father of semiotics, said “the sign is arbitrary” — that words used to indicate things and concepts are only held as a consensus within a language without a relationship to the thing they name.

Gay articulated something similar.

“When we write something down … it’s a sound someone gave us,” he said. “If someone screams my name, I’m going to turn around. It’s the sound that we react to for the rest of our lives. And knowing that, and that I deal with sound, and trying to understand, how did that sound come to us documenting that the sound is coming out of our mouths?”

Inspired by Japanese calligraphy, Gay is meditatively spending the early part of his residency writing letters. Soon, he intends to invite others to “penmanship jam sessions.” He may introduce instruments afterwards.

“One day, I realized that most things are just a manipulation of a line, and we take that one line and make different shapes. That’s all that’s in my notepad, that contact with paper and manipulating that line — whether that line’s literally the ink or your idea,” he said. “It’s abstract, but it’s real.”

“My music is dealing with folk cultures. I’m a folk musician,” explained Gay. “I go around with friends — share stories, share laughter — and I just project it through an instrument.”

He plays cornet and drums but added, “I can touch anything if I think the story needs that particular thing for it to be projected.” His practice takes particular interest in examining spaces, from studios to parks to stages, with sound.

He played “Blinking Lights of Wind Farms Beckon Me” from the album “Freddie Douggie: Live on Juneteenth” (a collaboration with JayVe Montgomery, aka Abstract Black) and described its inspiration: the Meadow Lake Wind Farm in northern Indiana, through which Interstate 65 passes for several minutes on the way to Lafayette.

“It’s dark, and you see these huge structures. You can hardly see them, but you see the red lights. None of the lights are synced. It’s the closest I’ve ever felt to being abducted by something,” he said. “It’s just being aware of the moment and how it’s making you feel.”

Gay grew up in Park Manor, listened to a lot of music with his father and picked up the horn as a senior at St. Ignatius College Prep, 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, and studied music education at Northeastern University in Boston. His favorite musicians are “uncles and aunts and families sitting in backyard parties telling jokes, laughing, singing together. Those are my favorite people.”

He lived in Brazil for four years after college, which he calls “his real education,” where he “made a sound, played and met a community of people.” His practice has since continued along those lines. “Americana” to him means the interactions he has had with people “from different places and cultures in this place they call America,” all of which he says is present in his sound.

“Most of my sound was just hanging out with friends, falling in love with something that you heard or seen.” he said. “I’m always into small circles of people that feel free to experiment with each other. If you keep doing that, some things happen, like beginning this residency or presenting something for the people.”

“I think everyone has these amazing folk cultures — that some people lose, and they hide behind just being one thing,” he said. “Getting people together, we’re going to write the alphabets, maybe create instruments and maybe make a sound that our writings and our togetherness in the moment, we’re going to create hopefully something cool.”

