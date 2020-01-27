Jackson Park grant to fund dog park, Iowa Building repairs

By AARON GETTINGER

Local funds will match a $625,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), providing $1.25 million in restorations, improvements and new construction in Jackson Park.

The Chicago Park District says the money will be used to restore the Iowa Building and to create a new dog park and baseball and softball diamonds.

The money comes from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, which the IDNR administers. The statewide grants will total $56 million in park development projects and acquisitions. The project has invested $403.2 million in 1,729 projects since 1987, with dedicated funding from the Illinois Real Estate Transfer Tax.

“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

In a statement, Illinois Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), whose district covers Jackson Park, praised the development.

“Jackson Park is an essential part of our community, and it has needed maintenance for some time,” he said. “I’m glad the Chicago Park District will receive the funds it needs to give Jackson Park the renovations that the people in our neighborhood who use it deserve.”

