Officials extend comment period for OPC effects

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Federal and city agencies reviewing construction plans for Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park held a webinar meeting with consulting parties on Jan. 23, reviewing how public comment factored into the revised assessment of effects and giving until Feb. 18 for more comment on the findings.

Because of its jurisdiction over water resources, the revised report added the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the agencies conducting historic and environmental reviews of the construction plans, which impact historic properties and require federal dollars.

The Chicago Park Boulevard System Historic District (CPBS) was also added as an area of potential effect. While the report found adverse effects to it and the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District and Midway Plaisance because of changes to their physical environments, traffic patterns and sightlines (because of the OPC Museum Tower), construction will not endanger the sites’ listings on the National Register of Historic Places, according to a study by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Steps must be taken to redress those adverse effects before a memorandum of agreement is signed this summer, one more hurdle the OPC faces before groundbreaking can occur.

Roadway closures affecting Stony Island Avenue. Hayes and Lake Shore drives are projected to “create unacceptable levels of service on those roadways without capacity improvements,” said Abby Monroe with the Chicago Department of Planning and Development; more lanes are to be added to Lake Shore Drive and Stony Island under existing plans. Traffic increases on other roads are projected to be modest — with no noise increases and modifications required

“The most notable changes to the actual assessment of effects are enhanced background detail and organization of the adverse effects analysis related to cultural landscapes in Jackson Park and the Midway,” Monroe said. Authorities also conducted a view analysis from a higher elevation and additional traffic analysis on adjacent neighborhoods, but the findings from the first-draft report did not change.

Monroe said the city chose the eastern end of the Midway Plaisance as the location for an investment under the terms of the Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery Act (parts of Jackson Park received federal investment under the legislation for recreational opportunities that must be replaced, as the OPC campus is displacing them). The National Park Service, another agency reviewing the project, has ensured the proposed replacement meets existing recreation needs and provides equivalent recreational opportunities to those lost.

She said the city evaluated seven sites as replacement recreation options, all similar in magnitude and impact for surrounding area — specifically walkability to the lakefront and to Hyde Park and Woodlawn, potential for recreational opportunities and improvement, cost, feasibility and similarity to the sites in Jackson Park being lost.

“The Midway Plaisance, in our view, fulfills the city’s criteria to satisfy the community’s recreational needs and meets the UPARR-eligible replacement criteria,” Monroe said.

Matt Fuller, a construction engineer with the Federal Highway Authority, which is leading the reviews, said there are two options available if the agencies do receive objections: “We can either resolve the disagreement, or we can ask the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to review the finding and provide us with their opinion,” referring to the independent government agency that advises the president and Congress on historic preservation policy.

Adverse effects are scheduled to be resolved later in the spring before the final memorandum of agreement is signed.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com