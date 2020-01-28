Education, pot law refinement top Buckner’s agenda for next session

By AARON GETTINGER

and SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writers

Reform and repair are two words that could symbolize Rep. Kambium Buckner’s (D-26th) goals as the General Assembly’s new session begins.

“I think it’s going to be a time to do some cleanup on some of the big-ticket items that we passed between April and June of last year,” Buckner said in an interview, and “I think it’s going to be important for us obviously to go where we left off in the fall veto session.”

Buckner is keen on getting the legislature to set the tax structure for the city’s casino, revenue from which is planned to flow into its pension fund. Construction cannot start — its location is still undetermined — until the legislature tackles the issue.

Legislators ended the veto session without clearing the project’s development, much to the chagrin of the city’s delegation. As the bill stalled, North Side Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-14th) remarked from the House floor that not clearing the casino’s development was endangering the state’s June-passed capital bill.

Buckner stressed that he is focused on completing education reforms that will benefit his district, which stretches from Streeterville through southern Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue and down to South Chicago.

“When I came into the General Assembly about a year ago, I was very clear that my cornerstone priority was going to be how to improve our schools,” said Buckner. “That continues to be something that I work on with my colleagues across the aisle, up and down the state and within the Democratic caucus.”

During last year’s session, Buckner was a co-sponsor on the Elected School Board Bill ( HB 2267 ) which passed 110-2 in the House but stalled once it reached the Senate. The bill proposed that in 2023 and 2027, voters would use a separate ballot to vote for 20 elected school board members and would require that the successors of the Inspector General for Chicago Public Schools be appointed by the board and not the mayor.

The elected school board bill’s main opposition came from those who were concerned that the board would be too large, among them Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In this year’s session, Buckner is willing to negotiate — “I know that there are folks who have a sense of how big the board should be and how many districts there should be. I’m open to negotiating and talking about how that looks. But regardless of any of that, I hope that we can get some movement on that this year and that this doesn’t get stuck in the Senate again.”

In the veto session last fall, Buckner also filed HB3917 which will make Chicago Public Schools distribute funding from the state to schools in the district based on need instead of the current per-pupil funding. According to Buckner, while the state’s evidence-based funding formula was a real win for education, CPS’ formula “negates the entire equitable school funding formula. It negates the whole premise or spirit behind why it was passed in the first place.”

Buckner sees an opportunity to change CPS’ funding formula because he has support from his colleagues in Rockford and other larger city centers throughout the state who face the same issues.

Another major issue for Buckner is section 4.5 of the Illinois Education Labor Relations Act that specifies bargaining restrictions for the Chicago Teachers’ Union (CTU). Currently, the CTU can strike only over wages and benefits and not class sizes, third-party sourcing, special education and clinician staffing. Melissa Conyears-Erving, currently the city’s Treasurer but once representative for the state’s 10th district, introduced HB2275 last year which passed but stalled in the Senate. Buckner says he will continue Conyears-Erving’s work and carry the bill this session.

“CPS is not able to bargain around, it’s permitted but not required to, things like the length of the school day and classroom size and I think that it does a real disservice to our CPS students at the end of the day” explained Buckner. “Every other school district in the state is able to bargain about these things. Every other school district in the state has an elected school board. When we talk about the inequities throughout the state when it comes to education these are two glaring issues that stick out.”

Buckner also said he was going to push for the creation of state-chartered banks and revisions to the casino law that was passed last year, arguing that both would have direct benefits for his constituents.

“It’s really about housing security. It’s about protecting our neighborhoods from the predatory consequences that may flow from marijuana still being illegal federally,” he said of the state bank idea. “What really worries me, keeps me up at night, is that in my estimation the best way for folks to wash money is to put it in real estate. It can stay there for as long as you want it to, and it will appreciate.”

Buckner wants to act rather than wait for marijuana financiers to park money in places like Woodlawn, an in-flux neighborhood already anxious about rising rents and housing insecurity. If they buy up “blocks and blocks of homes” and sit on them, he said, others would not be able to reinvest in or redevelop them.

“I don’t know if this has happened anywhere else, but it’s something that’s a real fear in my mind, and this is why I look at the cannabis banking bill not just, obviously, as a financial tool, but I look at it as a two-pronged instrument to protect communities and neighborhoods,” Buckner said.

Buckner also said he hopes that downstate legislators will understand how the Chicago casino

“is something that’s going to affect the entire state from a financial and fiduciary standpoint.”

“I agree with the mayor that the way that the tax structure is set up right now is untenable. We have the highest effective tax rate of any casino in the country,” he said. “We want folks to be able to come in here and finance whatever it takes to actually stand up a casino.”

On the law enforcement front, he filed HB 3925 in October “in response to a Tribune exposé that revealed that the Chicago Police Department was running criminal background checks on people who had signed up to speak in public comment at open meetings.”

The bill would preclude law enforcement agencies or their contractors from doing background checks of speakers at public meetings “except to provide security for the premises in which the meeting is to occur and for the protection of public officials and other persons who attend the meeting.”

“When I heard, I really was taken aback,” Buckner continued. “We are living in an age when there are enough privacy and data-breach issues that we have to worry about from outside and tertiary companies, but it’s disheartening to think that our own municipal government (is) operating in some kind of Orwellian state. I want to make sure that no longer happens here in the city or anywhere else in the state.”

As reported by Block Club Chicago, the lakefront erosion task force Buckner created with Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), who represents the rest of Hyde Park-Kenwood in Springfield, and South Side Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) is circulating a petition for a coordinated city, state and federal response to the issue; Tarver has said that funding a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) study on lakefront erosion is a top concern.

Buckner, in turn, said he is in communication with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration about getting USACE the money for the study from the state’s capital bill.

“I think that whatever we run on the state side has to coincide with what the city does,” he said. “Now is the time to actually bring folks to the table and do some solutions-based thinking, because I think it only gets worse: the levels of the lake are supposed to continue to rise, and we’ve got to protect our constituents.”

While a multi-million-dollar shoreline stabilization project began last November in Rogers Park, Buckner unhappily observed that it has not yet reached the South Side.

“As we sit here and watch our shoreline crumble, we’re being told that there is no money available. President Trump has not released funds to the Army Corps of Engineers,” he said.

On Jan. 21, the Illinois Board of Elections removed Buckner’s sole challenger, perennial candidate Marc Loveless, from the Democratic primary ballot due to petition challenges. Buckner, a Bronzeville Democrat appointed to the seat last January, is likely to run in November unopposed.

Regardless, he said he has been meeting with voters “from the South Shore to the Gold Coast” and “addressing and passing policy that actually makes a difference for the people in the district.

“I’m not legislating for the next election cycle,” he continued, “but legislating for the next generation, because it’s very important to me that we are putting our best foot forward to create the Chicago, create the 26th District, create the south lakefront that we deserve.”

Capitol News Illinois, a wire service of the Illinois Press Association, contributed.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com

s.smylie@hpherald.com