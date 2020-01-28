March court date for Tarver in gun license case
HERALD STAFF REPORT
State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) has a court date scheduled on March 30 at 9 a.m. as discovery continues in the case stemming from his arrest in Woodlawn on Nov. 18, when Chicago Police officers determined that he was carrying a firearm without a valid concealed carry license.
In conversations with the police that night and subsequent written statements, Tarver blamed a clerical error for the issue, saying that his concealed carry permit was renewed in August through 2024 and that he received confirmation that his firearm owners identification card was valid from Nov. 16.
Tarver, the state representative for Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue and southern Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue, said he had no comment when he appeared in court on Monday.
John Weis Loftus
January 28, 2020 @ 8:22 pm
I’m just happy that Mr. Tarver believes strongly in the Second Amendment… something that President Trump has been vocal about for four years, the right of an individual to “bear arms “as guaranteed in our United States Constitution.