Montana students show off concept for Woodlawn future

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The annual Woodlawn Community meeting had 3-D models on display to provide ideas for what Woodlawn could be in the future.

On Jan. 23, residents and community stakeholders of Woodlawn listened carefully to plans by 18 third-year Montana State University school of Architecture students in the banquet hall at Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave. Each plan was presented by Prof. Michael Everette.

Before the presentations begin, Bryon Brazier Jr. introduced the concept behind the plans, “How we look at culture is very different than how other cultures look at their own culture. So, when you go to Chinatown, you know what to expect in Chinatown. When you go to Ukranian Village or Little Italy, you know what to expect when you go there. But, when you come to our community what do you expect?”

He continued, “Now we have to put some visual context on all of the conversations that we’ve been having in these echo chambers that we all agree on; there needs to be some stable and sustainable culture that we can rely on that not only can be globally seen but that can collectively be monetized and that’s how we create the economic sustainability is by owning our own culture and be able to show that in a singular and indigenous place.”

Each student’s projects focused on four schools in the neighborhood — Wadsworth, Fiske, Till and Ross — and the walkability that connects those four schools. Brazier Jr., referred to those schools as the neighborhood’s cultural center.

The students from Montana State divided Woodlawn into four quadrants for specific purposes such as art, retail/fashion, agriculture and technology. The students’ ideas ranged from building art schools throughout the neighborhood, a retail network and elevated urban gardens that stretch over 12 miles of alleys.

“The students were so inspired to have the opportunity to work on the projects and look at all the research and the work that you have done over the past four years and even before that,” said Everett.

Many people were thankful to the students’ projects and for researching Woodlawn and addressing different residents’ concerns. However, others were upset that the plans did not address the need for more grocery stores.

Brazier Jr. told those who were concerned that this was a conceptual conversation and the community will have time to voice their concerns before any plans are finalized. Residents were encouraged to attend quadrant meetings.

The next Network of Woodlawn meeting will happen on Thursday, May 7th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

