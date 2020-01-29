Ald. Hairston says pot legalization lacks equity and calls for harbor breakwaters in ward meeting

By AARON GETTINGER

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) advocated for breakwaters to be installed at the 63rd Street Harbor and praised Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the successful passage of her first budget last year at a Jan. 28 ward meeting, but she repeated misgivings about the fact that none of Chicago’s marijuana dispensaries are owned by people of color and that the existing ones have a leg up against those that have not opened.

She also invited a representative from the Department of Housing to address the meeting over Lightfoot’s proposed housing preservation ordinance for Woodlawn.

Alongside most of the Black Caucus, Hairston voted at the December City Council meeting to ban sales of recreational pot in the city until July. When it became clear that the vote would not pass, she and others voted to adjourn.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration subsequently clarified that the license applications to open additional medical dispensaries (which are allowed to sell pot to the general public before the state awards dozens more licenses later this spring) will incorporate social equity standards. One of the medical dispensary licenses is specifically designated for a store in the Hyde Park Township.

But Hairston said would-be businesses-owners of color were “ready and able” to start up recreational shops as pot became legal on New Year’s Day and that the governor’s fix is insufficient.

“Some people in the state would make you think that it was a problem with medicinal marijuana,” she said. “Our problem and the social justice issue that everybody is throwing around is because Black and Brown people were being put in jail for, what? Not medical marijuana, but what? Recreational marijuana!”

She called on legislators to remedy the situation immediately, observing, “We’re always going to do it on the back end, not the front.”

Regarding the lakefront, Hairston observed that efforts began at the end of last summer to protect the South Side from erosion and flooding have proven unsuccessful. Recent winter storms peeled away the Lakefront Trail in Kenwood, and erosion in South Shore is threatening private property. Further erosion is all-but-assured, given already-high lake levels months ahead of spring rains.

Because of recent flooding, Hairston said the city will have to do repairs on 67th Street and South Shore Drive. She also said authorities need to install breakwaters to protect the 63rd Street Harbor, where one of the docks recently detached.

Long willing to decry what she sees as inadequate city responses to South Side issues compared with the speed and effectiveness with which the government responds to issues up north, Hairston said the repairs are decades overdue.

“While they have built new facilities on 31st Street and created yacht clubs,” she said, “they have failed to take care of that which has been in need of repair.”

Hairston said authorities are reviewing permits for construction, with construction hopefully to begin this year. The Chicago Park District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have jurisdiction over the city’s lakefront, and Hairston said the two together bear responsibility for funding work.

While Hairston praised the city’s November-passed balanced budget and the work of Lightfoot and South Side Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), the budget committee chairwoman, she warned that passing a budget this year will not be as easy. Hairston called for new identifying new revenue sources but said she had no metrics with which to consider them.

“Most of the programs are not even up and running yet, so I couldn’t speak at this point on it,” she said.

Hairston, who serves on the Budget Committee, later said that the city government has “decades of waste that we need to turn around, and it is not going to be turned around overnight. She called for Lightfoot’s office to do “a wholesale assessment of each city department.” She said such a study would give the city a sense of its bureaucratic inefficiencies and what it is spending on lawsuits, settlements and judgments across agencies.

“You need to find out what is going on in each of the departments,” she said. “From administration to administration, they’re moving people, they’re hiding people — ‘I might have a degree in engineering, but they’ve got me over here in Children and Family Services.’ You really need to know the lay of the land before you can begin to fix it.”

Regarding the Obama Presidential Center (OPC), Hairston reiterated the deadline for public comment on the revised statement of effects stemming from construction in Jackson Park, Feb. 18. The alderman’s office is one of the consulting parties for the project, but Hairston said she has no comment on the report’s findings.

Hairston also had Deputy Housing Commissioner Rosa Y. Ortiz address the meeting on Lightfoot’s planned housing protection legislation in Woodlawn. The 5th Ward only contains a few precincts of the neighborhood, but activists have long held Hairston’s feet to the fire about concerns over housing and fears over gentrification and displacement there and in South Shore.

With Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), Hairston introduced a community benefits agreement ordinance to City Council over the summer, but the legislation has gone nowhere.

Ortiz said Woodlawn has been targeted first specifically because of concerns stemming from the establishment of the Obama Presidential Center in the neighborhood.

“The immediate impact is very much anticipated — not assured, not guaranteed — that Woodlawn would likely be the first community that is going to have some growth and impact, particularly in housing,” she said. “That’s not to say South Shore is not. That’s not to say that Washington Park or Hyde Park won’t, but it was very much a priority from the beginning to look at Woodlawn as a first step of a couple of different steps for us to look at in terms of housing options.”

Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara said earlier this month that the mayor’s proposal will include a tenant’s right of first refusal should a landlord intend to sell their building, the preservation of affordable rentals, repair grants for long-term homeowners, financial assistance for residential acquisition and rehabilitation, the development of city-owned land for affordable housing and improved local hiring requirements.

Ortiz identified the legislation will be oriented around preventing displacement, expanding housing choices and affordability, reinvesting in existing housing, expanding local ownership, redeveloping vacant buildings and lots and reestablishing 63rd Street as a neighborhood center, specifically through improving local infrastructure, from sidewalks and underpasses to the road itself, and different modes of transportation.

She said ongoing engagement with Woodlawn residents and those from surrounding communities would continue.

“The most important comment, that I remember,” Ortiz said, “is that the people we met with over and over said they want a place for everyone to live in in Woodlawn with various income levels, so that they are able to grow in Woodlawn as they become business owners. As they go to school and have better jobs, they need to be able to have places there. And then as we do that, to make sure we have opportunities for economic development.”

