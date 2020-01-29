CBA Coalition opposes mayor’s proposed housing ordinance, citing major difference between CBA ordinance and city’s

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

After the city announced a housing ordinance for Woodlawn, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition says that the ordinance does not go far enough to prevent gentrification and displacement.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, residents and members of organizations involved in the CBA Coalition packed an auditorium at the Harris Park fieldhouse, 6200 S. Drexel Ave., for a forum. Throughout the event, the CBA Coalition members spoke about the city’s proposed housing ordinance for Woodlawn and held small group conversations to see what community members are concerned about.

Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara revealed the intentions of a draft ordinance for affordable housing in Woodlawn on Jan. 16 during a phone press conference. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) — who, with Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), introduced the CBA ordinance in July — spoke out about the city’s proposed ordinance at the meeting.

“Me and the city are at odds, let’s just be honest,” Taylor said. “Originally, when the coalition came up with the ordinance, I was told that we were going to look at the ordinance and see what is illegal, work on that and we can come out with an ordinance that we can be proud of. That’s not what happened in these meetings. They’ve written their own ordinance, that’s just the truth of it.”

Taylor went on to say, “I will not support an ordinance that the community doesn’t agree upon. I just won’t. If that comes from me standing alone, which I got some decent co-workers in the city hall they are going to ride with me, I will push for this to not come out of the housing committee. I don’t want to kill it but if that’s what needs to happen to make sure that we are not displaced, then that’s what got to happen. That’s just how it is.”

Ebonée Green with Black Youth Project 100 said the CBA Coalition’s key differences between the mayor’s yet-to-be-revealed ordinance and the CBA ordinance include:

Geographic location: The CBA Ordinance has a two-mile radius that includes Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing. The city’s ordinance radius is three-fifths of a mile that only covers Woodlawn.

Affordable Housing Set-Asides for new housing: At this point, the city has not decided the percentage of housing to set aside while the CBA Ordinance requires 30%.

Affordable Housing on City-owned vacant land: While encouraged, it is not legally required by the city. The CBA requires that 100% must be for affordable rentals and homes.

Rental Affordability Standards: The city requires that $1400 for two bedrooms while the CBA ordinance is $900 for two bedrooms.

Homeownership Affordability Standards: The city’s ordinance is for families making up $125,000 while the CBA ordinance is for families making $70,000.

The key issue is around the question of affordability.

“They have an opportunity to create this housing but they are not using this opportunity. Again, it depends on who you’re talking to for what’s affordable, depending on the circles that you’re traveling in,” said Green. “I know people who will look at this and say, ‘Well that’s not that much money.’”

“We know who lives in our community. We know the people who are our neighbors. We know the people who are our family members and we know what’s necessary for us. So, we’re asking the city to listen to us when they are defining these terms,” she continued.

This was a concern for Arnold Bradford, a resident of South Chicago and formerly Woodlawn, who attended the meeting.

“It’s going to result in the people that live here being displaced because the income levels are set too high,” he said. “So, we’re not able to qualify for the housing that they are going to be building in this area. Even if they call it affordable, it’s not truly affordable.

Another concern for Bradford was what would happen to those who were displaced: “If we’re displaced, we’re not going to move to another neighborhood. We’re probably going to be pushed out of the city. I already have family members who had to move out of Chicago because they could not find affordable housing. They’re in Texas, Indiana, Las Vegas of all places. We understand that this is just destroying our community and we have to take a stand right now.”

Even with these concerns, community members and members of the coalition feel hopeful about the future. As Alex Goldenberg of Southside Together Organizing Power said, “There is a lot of neighborhoods in the city facing gentrification, yet the mayor’s office started in Woodlawn. She started in response to a fierce fight that we have been waging for the past four years. We’ve done sit-ins, marches, we’ve blocked streets, we’ve set countless times here and came up with plan after plan after plan.”

“I have a lot of faith in this room,” he continued. “There is power in this room, my message to us is to keep it up, keep going because together we are going to get everything that we asked for.”

The CBA Coalition invited members to attend the city’s open house to discuss the ordinance with residents and community stakeholders on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hyde Park High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., with the city’s Planning and Development Department.

