Kenwood falls to Thornton 64-43 at Orr Tourney

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team dropped their 14th game of the season on Jan. 25 with a 64-43 loss to Thornton High School at the Orr Breast Cancer Tournament.

The Broncos’ two-game winning streak ended despite playing the Wildcats even in the first quarter which was tied at 14-14. But Thornton outscored the Broncos 16-7 in the second quarter and never looked back.

In the second half, the Wildcats continued their dominance, outscoring the Broncos by 21 points.

Senior guard Roland McCoy again led the Broncos, scoring a team-high 16 points.

With the loss to the Wildcats on Saturday evening, the Broncos fell to 7-14 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of the Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 16 points

Kenwood 61; CVS 42

The Kenwood Broncos bounced back following last week’s loss to Hyde Park Academy, beating Rich Central and Chicago Vocational High School in a span of four days.

Senior Tremaine Gardner led the way in the 61 – 42 victory over CVS on Jan. 21, finishing with a team-high 13 points, two rebounds and two three-pointers.

“I thought we played poorly in the first half,” said Broncos Coach Justin Bowen. “It was our last conference game (of the season). And one of the things that it showed me was that we play to the level of our competition sometimes.”

Although Bowen was disappointed with his team’s start, the Broncos still managed to jump out to a 22-17 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Broncos came out with a balanced offensive attack. Gardner and Roland McCoy combined to score 25 of their team’s 61 points.

With the victory against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, the Broncos improved to 3-6 in conference play and 7 – 13 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of the Game:

Tremaine Gardner, Kenwood, 13 points

Kenwood 74; Rich Central 64

Senior Roland McCoy poured in a season-high 32 points to lead the Broncos to victory over Rich Central High School on the road on Jan. 18.

The Broncos needed the win after the tough loss versus Hyde Park Academy earlier in the week.

“I thought coming into Saturday’s game (that) we had a chance to tweak some things that we worked on in practice which caused us to come up short in some of our games in previous weeks,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos. “I thought the guys responded to coaching really well in practice on Friday leading into the game.”

Hyde Park Herald Players of the Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 32 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists

Darnell King, Kenwood, 13 points, 19 rebounds.

