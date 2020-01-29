Nike’s athletic field gift is just a ploy

To the Editor:

The City and Obama Foundation seem to be getting desperate to change the story of the OPC with its intrusive 235-foot-high, migratory-bird-killing tower in Jackson Park and to pretend there is no lawsuit to stop them which will be decided this year.

There is no mention of that landmark lawsuit. Funny that the OPC once again morphs from what it was first promised to be into something that has even less relevance to an Obama Presidential Library. Is this story actually a press release in disguise? Is the public being conned again?

The Nike article is pure calculated deceptive PR for a terribly misconceived project in Jackson Park. First, and this a critical point, the Obama Center is not a Presidential Library and will never provide any of the values that attach to a true Presidential Library.

If Nike, or Obama, wants to build an athletic facility they can and should do so in any nearby low-income, crowded, and underserved neighborhood in need of such a facility, where it would actually serve a need and be in true public interest, not a prop to destroy the world famous iconic architectural design marvel of Jackson Park.

Chicago is big enough for both preserving a unique environmental design and outdoor recreational pleasure in Jackson Park, and an easily relocated Obama Center/athletic facility to where it is needed in the nearby Washington Park neighborhood that is eager for that investment and development.

Herb Caplan,

President, Protect Our Parks