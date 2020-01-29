POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Jan. 17 and Jan. 26.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Friday, Jan. 17, at 5:36 a.m., someone stole a package from a front porch on the 5700 block of South Blackstone Avenue. The Chicago Police are investigating.

Also on Jan. 17, at 2:25 p.m., a victim was near the passenger side of her vehicle at 903 E. 49th St. when an unknown offender approached her from behind and demanded personal property. A second offender opened the driver’s-side door of her vehicle, which had the keys in the ignition. The two got into the vehicle and fled eastbound on 49th Street. The victim did not see their faces and could not give a description. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody, and Chicago Police detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., someone stole a tip jar from the counter of a restaurant at 1323 E. 57th St., the location of TrueNorth Cafe. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Monday, Jan. 20, at 6:10 p.m., two men got out of a black sedan and grabbed a man walking on the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard. The offenders — described as 20- to 25-year-old Black men, one 5-feet-9-to-10-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other 6-feet-2-to-3-inches tall and 200-210 pounds wearing a black face mask — displayed a weapon (reportedly a handgun) as they went through the victim’s pockets and took personal property, then fled southbound in the sedan on Kenwood Avenue. The victim was uninjured. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:40 p.m., a suspect with a visible handgun refused to pay fare on a Chicago Transit Authority bus at 5100 S. Ellis Ave. and fled before the police arrived. A subsequent police search did not locate the suspect. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody; the case is in suspended status, meaning it will not proceed further.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:45 a.m., the UCPD arrested an unauthorized subject who had been banned from University of Chicago property for trespassing at the Biological Sciences Learning Center, 924 E. 57th St.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., a thief grabbed merchandise from a store at 5130 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of BP, and fled. The Chicago Police are investigating.

