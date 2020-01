To the Editor:

As we approach the election season, politicians should tell us voters what their priorities are and what they want to do for (to?) us.

I have two issues that I believe must be addressed in the next two years: (1) Eliminate gerrymandering and (2) Resolve the pension debt crisis.

If a politician wants my vote, he or she will need to tell me what they will do to address my priorities.

Wally Jonas