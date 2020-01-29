Rachel Podger’s new approach to old music

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

A sizable crowd was on hand at the performance hall of Logan Center Friday night when baroque violinist Rachael Podger made her University of Chicago Presents debut in a program concentrating on the music of J.S. Bach.

In addition to being a performer, Podger is on the faculty at the Royal College of Music in London and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff. It was as an educator, sometimes coaching cellists, that she got the idea to transpose Bach’s cello suites for violin. The first half of her concert was a performance of her own transcriptions of the Suite Nos. 1 and 3.

Her transcriptions take the music up one octave plus a fifth to accommodate the violin, and as she herself noted, in both spoken remarks and in her program notes. This requires her, in order to play idiomatically, to render portions of the work much faster than one would on cello.

The result was unquestionably virtuosic playing, with what were obviously numerous carefully considered decisions about pacing and emphasis. She highlighted these aspects her violin could render differently from a cello, and made them beautiful. Yet she could not fail also to draw attention to why the cello is so sublime for Bach’s cello suites. The violin’s faster tempos offered less breathing room for the notes, making some of dance-like elements ridiculously fast. And the lack of resonance, particularly for the lowest notes, made some of the music sound thin and lacking in substance.

If you enjoy familiar music played in a different way, this was an exciting performance. If you thought, wow, two UCP concerts in a row heavily featuring transcriptions, you might have felt a little let down. This resulted in small defections from the audience at the intermission.

Some people may have also been put off by the staging, which placed the solo player in a circle of light, mostly sourced directly from above. But one round spotlight was trained at her from her back right, which also pointed harsh light in parts of the left-hand side of the audience. I had to regularly close my eyes to avoid the penetrating glare. It also meant it was hard to see Podger clearly, with the exception of the hair down her back, which had a glorious glow from the back lighting. Added to this was a very tall microphone stand at the front of the stage, cutting into the view.

The second half of the concert is where Podger really shined. The Passacaglia in G Minor, “Guardian Angel,” by Biber was an utter delight. In brief spoken remarks — where Podger emerged as nerdy, awkward, and sweet — she explained aspects of the work, including a description of the four-note bass line that runs through the entire piece, and how to listen for it.

The results were marvelous, as Podger navigated the score with ease and presented thrilling music. She was similarly magical with Bach’s Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor. The notoriously difficult concluding “Chaconne” had thunder and majesty, even taking into account a few intonation problems.