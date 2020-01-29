Review: ‘Top Girls’

A scathing look at feminism from 1982

RECOMMENDED

Where: Remy Bumppo

Theatre Company at Theater Wit,

1229 W. Belmont Ave.

When: through Feb. 22

Tickets: $37.755-$47.75

Phone: 773-975-8150

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

If you’re not familiar with “Top Girls,” Caryl Churchill’s 1982 indictment of Margaret Thatcher’s election as Prime Minister of the UK may come as a surprise. This scathing look at a brand of feminism that requires women to out-man men is funny, sad, and more complicated than it may seem. Though very much a product of a specific time and place, the play remains unfortunately relevant in the era of Trumpism—as Remy Bumppo’s production directed by Keira Fromm amply demonstrates.

The surreal first act can be confusing for first-timers. Marlene (Linda Gillum), who we learn only later is at the center of drama, has organized a dinner party at a restaurant on a Saturday night to celebrate her promotion to managing director of Top Girls, the London employment agency where she works. Her guests, however, are all from past centuries, and a couple of these “top girls” were never alive in the first place.

First to join Marlene is Isabella Bird (Annabel Armour), the Victorian world traveler, photographer, and naturalist who wrote several books about her adventures. She’s followed by Lady Nijo (Karissa Murrell Myers), the 13th-century Japanese noblewoman and diarist who was given by her father as concubine to Emperor Go-Fukakusa and later became a wandering Buddhist nun. Pope Joan (Rebecca Spence), the apocryphal female pope stoned to death after giving birth during a procession, is next, and then Dull Gret (Aurora Real de Asua), the crude woman depicted in Pieter Breughel the Elder’s painting “Dulle Griet” armed with implements of male aggression and leading a mob of peasant women into Hell. The late arrival is Griselda (Amber Sallis), adopted from Giovanni Boccaccio by Geoffrey Chaucer for “The Clerk’s Tale” in The Canterbury Tales. A poor peasant married to a Marquis on condition that she always obey him, she’s cruelly tested including having her two children taken from her presumably to be killed.

Served by two waitresses with attitude (Rebecca Hurd, Vahishta Vafadari), the women dine and drink copious amounts of white wine, getting increasingly drunk and expansive as they tell their stories. The dialogue is maddeningly overlapping, but the most interesting takeaway from Fromm’s direction and the performances is that each woman is trapped in her own world, and they’re not listening to or really communicating with each other at all. To some extent, it’s a game of one-upmanship, as they recount their misfortunes, most caused by the men in their lives or the fact that they live in a world controlled by men.

Marlene tries to take it all in, even Gret’s few grunted words (de Asua is hilarious as she gobbles her food and licks the plate), but she loses patience with Griselda’s unquestioning obedience. That’s only natural: As it turns out, there are parallels in the lives of these guests to Marlene’s own, though they’re not always evident in this production. Most obvious, perhaps, is the loss of children and the relationship to siblings, parents, and lovers.

The cost of Marlene’s success in the business world is the subject of the second and third acts. The first scene in Act Two, however, takes place in the laundry-strewn backyard of Marlene’s working-class sister, Joyce (Spence), in rural England on Sunday afternoon. Teenager Angie (de Asua), whose rough manner bears a not unintentional resemblance to Gret’s, is playing with Kit (Sallis), who is four years her junior. Rebellious, sullen, and bossy, she hates and fantasizes about killing Joyce, who has raised her, and suspects her beloved “auntie” Marlene of being her real mother.

Then the scene switches to the Top Girls employment agency on Monday morning, where we see the employees dispensing advice to clients (played mostly by Myers, Hurd, and Vafadari) on how to behave at interviews for companies run by men. Most poignant is Louise (Armour), who wants to quit after many years at the same firm dedicating her life to her job training men who are then promoted over her.

Marlene also has two visitors. Angie shows up unexpectedly, shy and uncertain, and Marlene invites her to stay, though clearly not happy about it. Even more annoying is Mrs. Kidd (Spence), who comes when her husband, Howard, has a breakdown because he was passed over for the promotion in favor of Marlene. It soon becomes clear that she wants Marlene to step down so Howard can have the job, but Marlene declines and eventually asks Mrs. Kidd to “please piss off.”

The final act is set in Joyce’s kitchen and living room a year earlier, on the Sunday night of Marlene’s first visit in years. It’s the evening that inspires Angie’s idolization of her “auntie” as well as her suspicions about her parentage. The whiskey-soaked showdown between Marlene and Joyce, who are opposites in every way personally and politically, proves those suspicions to be true. Marlene abandoned her daughter Angie to the care of Joyce, who suffered a miscarriage and was left by her unfaithful husband.

Joyce delivers a final blow by reminding Marlene that Angie is among those that conservatives like her and Thatcher despise: not especially bright or talented and unlikely to make anything of herself. The finale, which leaves open how much of this Angie has heard, is heart-breaking.

All the acting is good, but de Asua deserves extra praise for her versatility both as Gret and as Angie at different ages. Spence also is most impressive in all three of her roles, but especially as the put-upon but resilient Joyce.

Kudos to Remy Bumppo for the all-female production team. Courtney O’Neill’s scenic design is amazingly versatile, and the transformation to Joyce’s kitchen even got a round of applause on opening night. Raquel Adorno and Meeka Postman’s costumes for the dinner party, from Marlene’s sparkling black gown to Gret’s makeshift armor, are a delight, and the 1980s office wear isn’t far behind.

I have to confess that the first act of “Top Girls” is my favorite, and the first scene of Act Two (the one in the backyard) runs on too long, but overall this is a play and a production definitely worth seeing.