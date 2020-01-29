U. of C. holds MLK Commemoration Celebration

The Rev. Otis Moss Jr., who was a personal friend of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and worked for him as a regional director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, reads from King’s last book, “Where Do We Go From Here,” holding an autographed copy of it that he received from King more than 50 years ago. Moss gave the book to his son, the Rev. Otis Moss III, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th St., later in the University of Chicago MLK Commemoration Celebration on Jan. 28 in Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.