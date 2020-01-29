U. of C. purchases Jewel-Osco in Woodlawn

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago has purchased the 48,000 square foot Jewel-Osco, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., in Woodlawn for $19.8 million, as first reported by Crain’s Business Chicago.

Less than a year after opening, a venture connected to the University purchased the property from the developers who built it, Chicago-based DL3 Realty and Wilmette-based Terraco Real Estate, to keep the store “locally controlled.”

In a statement obtained by the Herald, university spokesman Gerald McSwiggan said, ”The developer for this property approached the university last year as they were planning to sell. We considered it an important community asset and decided to purchase the property to ensure that it remains locally controlled rather than going to a national buyer.”

“We shared the intention to purchase the property at a community meeting in Woodlawn last year. The university is committed to making sure the store remains a valuable resource for the community, similar to other commercial properties that the university owns in the area. In addition, the store will continue to operate as a Jewel under the rights of their long-term lease.”

Many in Woodlawn welcomed the supermarket when it opened in March 2019, since the neighborhood went without a store for 40 years. The store offers a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and household items. At the time of the opening, it was staffed by 300 hundred full- and part-time employees, about 200 of whom live in Woodlawn and surrounding South Side neighborhoods.

hpherald@hpherald.com