Lady Broncos advance to the second round of Public League playoffs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the second round of the 2020 Chicago Public League playoffs with an 84-9 blowout victory over Solorio Academy High School at a home game on Jan. 28.

It was senior night for the Lady Broncos, and senior Breeyona Burrell exploded for 33 points in the win. Burrell gave the Lady Broncos fans one of her best performances of her career, including scoring 12 points on 2-3 shooting from the 3-point arc in the first quarter while building the team’s 25-2 lead at the end of the period.

Head coach Andre Lewis called Burrell an extremely supportive and inquisitive player, exemplifying “intelligence when we need it.”

“I’m really thankful for her four years,” he said.

Burrell and the Lady Broncos continued their strong offensive play throughout the first half, as 5-foot point guard Jahtavia “Te-Te” Mosley joined Burrell and added 8 points, on 2 three-pointers and a fast-break lay-up, giving her team a 44-2 lead at half time.

In the second half, the Lady Broncos continued their offensive dominance over Solorio, as senior Raven Rogers — who has committed to play at Fox Valley College in Wisconsin this fall — drained three three-pointers.

“I had a friend who told me I should stay and watch this young lady,” Lewis said about recruiting Rogers. “She was long, gangly and didn’t like a lot of offense. I’m happy Fox Valley College will have the ‘Raven Rogers Experience.’”

Rogers, who was one of three seniors honored on Tuesday night, got choked up after coach Lewis heaped praises upon her for being a strong leader throughout her four-year Kenwood career.

Rogers and the Lady Broncos, who earned their 21st win of the season, finished with three players in double figures scoring. This included Burrell’s 33 points, Mosley’s 14 and sophomore guard Brianna McDaniel’s 13.

The Lady Broncos also honored team manager, Kenwood senior Alexander Shaw, during their half-time ceremony.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Breeyona Burrell, Kenwood, 33 points (five three-pointers)