Police warn about 2 burglaries this month along Cornell Avenue

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police are warning 2nd District residents about two burglary incidents that happened recently along Cornell Avenue in Kenwood and East Hyde Park, where suspects entered apartments without using force and stole property.

The burglaries happened on the 5000 block on Jan. 23 between 9 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. and on the 5300 block on Jan. 25 between 10:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Detectives are investigating; and information can be reported to them at 312-747-8380.

Police urge residents to keep their property perimeters well lit, doors and windows secured and broken windows, doors or locks repaired. Should any video surveillance be available, they urge saving and copying it for detectives. Police also suggest making agreements with neighbors to watch nearby homes for suspicious activity.

If a burglary takes place, do not touch anything and immediately call the police. If approached by witnesses, request their contact information.

