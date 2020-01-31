U. of C. Lab School cancels Chinese exchange program due to coronavirus

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools has postponed a visit from 16 Beijing high school students due to the coronavirus outbreak, as first reported by ABC7, and the administration has postponed the school’s annual trip to China for 16 students.

“The health and well-being of the Laboratory Schools community is a paramount priority. Taking into account public health information as well as travel limitations that the Chinese government has set in response to the recent outbreak, a Jan. 31 visit of high school students from China has been postponed,” said Gerald McSwiggan, a spokesperson for U. of C., in an email statement.

He added that the school’s administration will “closely monitor public health updates on this issue to help inform future decisions on travel.”

Lab students are scheduled to go to China in March during spring break, but there has been no official decision to cancel the trip. On Jan. 31, the U.S. Department of State issued a “do not travel” advisory to China and warned travelers to anticipate travel restrictions.

The school’s newspaper, U-High Midway, reports that if students are unable to go in March, the plan is to reschedule the trip to June of this year or March 2021 to accommodate scheduling needs for families.

herald@hpherald.com