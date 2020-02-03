Lady Broncos win, advance in city playoffs

By Joseph Phillips

Sportswriter

The Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the third round of the Chicago Public League City Playoffs with a 81-39 victory over Taft High School on Jan. 31, at Kenwood Gymnasium.

“We wanted to do great tonight,” said sophomore standout Brianna McDaniel. “We wanted to show we are the best team.”

In the first quarter, the Lady Broncos were led by the hot shooting of forward Zoe Belcher, who scored 10 of her team’s 24 points in the period, helping produce a 24-11 lead at the end of the period.

In the second quarter, McDaniel matched her first quarter total of eight points to finish with 16 for the half, and the Lady Broncos led 51-25.

“I’m not surprised,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos about the performance of his star player McDaniel. “Brianna does what Brianna does.”

In the second half, McDaniel continued her hot shooting, scoring 14 third-quarter points in the stanza; her game-high 30 points in just three quarters earned her a fourth quarter rest. Kenwood led 75-31 when she sat down.

Belcher scored 13 points for the night, and senior Raven Rogers drained three-three pointers to finish with 9 points.

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved to 22-5 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 30 points.

