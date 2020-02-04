DuSable Museum prices increase for the first time in 10 years

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, has increased admission prices that took effect on Feb. 1. This is the museum’s first time raising rates since September 2010.

The new admission prices are: for adults who are residents of Illinois, $12.50, non-residents $14.50; Students and Seniors, residents $9.00 and non-residents $11; Children ages six to 11, resident $4 and non-residents $5; and all Children under the age of six is free. The rates increase by $2 to almost $5.

In the DuSable’s explanation to the Chicago Park District’s Board of Commissioners in January, the museum states, “The proposed general admission fee increase is necessary to offset the museum’s increased costs, replenish its operating resources after several significant capital improvements and to allow the Museum to continue expanding programming for guests and students.”

“The Museum has previously reduced costs by reducing headcount as employees retired as well as increasing revenues from retail sales and facility fees from production shoots,” the explanation continued. “Even with those cost reduction and revenue efforts, the Museum requires an increase to the general admission fees to continue to provide programming and create exhibit content that educates and informs the public.”

The museum will continue the practice of not having separate charge for special exhibits, 52 free days for Illinois residents and free admission to Illinois school groups and active members of the military.

s.smylie@hpherald.com