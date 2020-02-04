Ray School PTO raises $5,000 for arts programs

By MARC MONAGHAN

Contributing writer

The Friends of Ray School Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) raised $5,000 to support arts enrichment programs at William H. Ray Elementary School during its 4th annual “Raise a Glass for Ray” fundraiser on Jan. 30.

Approximately 150 parents, teachers, staff and community members attended the event held at the Promontory, enjoying and dancing to the music of “We, Unity Candle,” a cover band composed of Ray parent Nate Bakkum and his friends Dan Reinholdt, Aaron Grant, Randy Diderrich and Mason Brown.

Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters (13th), a 2000 8th-grade graduate of the school, was among the crowd. “What I remember most about Ray and what I care most about Ray, is that we built these long-term friendships that literally is now 20 to 30 years long,” said Peters, referring to a group of about 20 of his Ray classmates who got together last Thanksgiving for a school “pseudo-reunion.”

PTO President Katie Gruber, Principal Megan Thole and PTO teacher representative Anna Erickson presented awards of appreciation to staff member Mike Brimmer and to parent volunteer Jennie Poueymirou during the event.

“The PTO has come to rely on Mike for helping us bring our PTO events to life,” said Gruber as she introduced Brimmer to the crowd. “Mike has been there for us during the long days of the [57th Street] Art Fair and helping us set up and break down for all of our activities – the Affy Tapple Sale, International Night, Black History Month, Walkathon – you name it.”

“She has been such a presence at the school, you would never know that she has a full-time job,” said Gruber of Poueymirou as she presented her with this year’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award. “Jeannie has taken charge of countless special cultural events, including many memorable Chinese New Year celebrations for Ray students, served on the PTO board, and she continues to help with important community-building activities, such as organizing the monthly coffee with the principal.”

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., provided the space to the PTO for the event for no cost. To donate to Friends of Ray School to help support their arts enrichment programs, which include the school’s partnerships with the Chicago Children’s Choir, Hyde Park Art Center, Hyde Park School of Dance and the Revival Theatre, go to http://rayschool.weebly.com/contribute1.html.

