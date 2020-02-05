60th annual U. of C. Folk Fest starts on Valentine’s

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago’s 60th annual Folk Festival will celebrate new and old folk music over Valentine’s Day Weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, U. of C.’s Folklore Society offers two evening concerts in Leon Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. Friday’s concert starts at 8 p.m. while the Saturday concert is at 7:30 p.m.

The two-day festival will feature artists performing early country, bluegrass, Cajun accordion, Afro-Cuban, Metis fiddle, and mariachi music. This year’s performers include: Bill and the Belles, Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass, Jimmy Breaux Trio, Orquesta Charangueo, Medicine Line with Jamie Fox and Scotty Leach, and Mariachi Sirenas, Chicago’s own all-women mariachi band.

On Saturday, there will be free music and dance workshops taking place during the day, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., in Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St. A detailed schedule of workshops are available to view online.

Ticket prices vary from $10-$30 for both concerts. Tickets can be purchased online, in person or over the phone at the Logan Center Box Office and Mandel Hall Box Office, at the Saturday workshops or by mail. For more information go to: http://www.uofcfolk.org/index.shtml

