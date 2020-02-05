Broncos win squeaker to advance in Public League Playoffs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Kenwood’s senior forward William Bishop-Green scored on a driving lay-up with just four seconds left in the game to lift the Broncos to a 62 – 60 victory over Michele Clark High School in the first round of the Chicago Public League City Playoffs.

A packed house at Kenwood Gymnasium on Wednesday night celebrated “Senior Night” for the Broncos, and the boys basketball team made sure the fans did not go home disappointed.

“It was (an) important (win for us) because it was our first playoff (game) for CPS,” said Bishop-Green after making the game winning lay-up. “We just wanted to get out and start our playoffs with a win.”

The Broncos outscored Michele Clark in each of the first three quarters to take a 51 – 41 lead into the last quarter. In the final stanza, Kenwood’s seniors fought to hold off a furious rally by Clark.

Power forward Coby Weekley hit a free throw to knot the game with just 10 seconds left in regulation.

Bishop -Green said after the big free throw by Weekley, he and saw two teammates leaking out on a fast break. Bishop-Green said he read the defense immediately and saw a mismatch with a smaller defender and took advantage of the situation, driving to the hoop to score the game-winner.

Hyde Park Herald Players of the Game:

William Bishop-Green, 12 points and game-winning layup.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 18 points.

