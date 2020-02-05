Great Danes rate best in show at Mandel Hall

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

Mandel Hall was packed Friday night for a sold out performance by the Danish String Quartet. They made a tremendous splash when they performed for University of Chicago presents in 2014, and they were equally magnificent last week. It was enough to make you exclaim, there’s nothin’ like a Dane! Or, something’s rockin’ in Denmark! Because the Danish foursome took the audience on a marvelous journey through Beethoven’s string quartet music, performing one quartet from each of the great composer’s three periods – the early, the middle, and the late.

The Danish String Quartet is made up of violinists Frederik Øland and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violist Asbjørn Nørgaard and cellist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, but the lineup was a bit different from normal. Nørgaard stayed home with a new baby (which Sørensen turned into a little joke when making the announcement) and Stine Hasbirk took his place on viola.

The concert opened with Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 18, No. 2. While it was published in 1801, it can be seen as essentially a 17th century kind of work, owing much to both Haydn and Mozart.

The work began with lovely contrasts, as the players alternated very light playing with hard-pressed enthusiasm and verve. The music was buoyant and flowing. The Adagio was beguiling, featuring long, aching phrases. First violinist Øland offered telling detail.

The Scherzo had jaunty triplets delivered with flair while the concluding Allegro was infused with energy and charisma.

Next up was Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9 in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3 (“Razumovsky”). This third of three quartets commissioned by Count Andreas Razumovsky, the Russian ambassador to Vienna, took us definitely out of the 17th century and into a distinct sound world of Beethoven himself.

There was a sense of uncertainty as the quartet opened, a kind of musical morning fog that dissipates and then leads to exhilarating music. The rapid passages moved from player to player with the virtuosity that makes it seem simple and obvious. Øland again performed the tricky violin work in engaging fashion.

The Andante began with guttural power from the aggressive pizzicato by Sjölin on cello. Hasbirk’s viola created rich supporting sound. The Menuetto, sometimes seen as the least satisfying part of the quartet, was rendered joyfully with pleasing interplay between the voices.

Hasbirk got the final movement underway with excitement while Sørensen brought intensity. This Allegro had relentless energy and bounced beautifully to the conclusion.

After the intermission, the quartet returned to perform Beethoven’s last complete composition: the String Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135. It was written while his health was poor and failing and only premiered after his death.

The Allegretto was given an easy-going, relaxed treatment. The Danes drew out all the playfulness of the music, as Beethoven’s score tossed the focus around the four players.

They suffused the Vivace with tremendous energy, reveling in the syncopation. The trio section found Øland working hard as his part soared high above the rest, always with singing tone.

The Lento was dark yet simple, with plaintive elements. The Danes took it very slowly indeed, giving it peaceful coloring and calmly setting out Beethoven’s variations. The yearning in the music was made palpable. The concluding Grave had both anguish and joy, with the positive mood winning out in the end.

The Danish String Quartet was met by hoots, hollers, and cheers along with thunderous applause when it was all over. They had won over their huge audience, many of whom were standing as they clapped and cheered. The only mar on the evening was the tall, gangling microphone stand (used to record the concert for future radio broadcast), which cut the stage into two slices with Team Violins on the audience left and Team Viola and Cello on our right.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, and the Danes offered a spectacular single-performance look at the music of that towering composer. There will be many fine concerts featuring Beethoven throughout this year, but it is fair to say that this will be one of the concerts Chicago remembers after Beethoven’s big birthday is long over.

That might have been the end of things, but the generous Danes returned for an encore. “Underlige Aftenlufte” by Carl Nielsen was quiet, almost hymn-like, and provided a simple yet highly satisfying way to end the evening.

Coming up at University of Chicago Presents: The JACK Quartet performs the music of Georg Friedrich Haas at the Logan Center on Fri., Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in total darkness.

Also Concerto Köln, featuring Shunske Sato, Mayumi Hirasake, Evgeny Sviridov, Jesus Merino Ruiz, comes to Mandel Hall on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The will perform Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” as well as the music of Locatelli and Valentini. For more information, visit chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.