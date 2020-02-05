Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Will sponsor a forum to discuss business concerns with Peters, Tarver and Buckner

Herald Staff report

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a series of four “coffee chats” with local elected officials to address concerns of local businesses.

The first of the “chats” will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Hyatt Hotel, 5225 S. Harper Ave. Running from 10 a.m . to noon, the first of the forums will feature State Sen. Robert Peters, State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II and State Rep. Kambium Buckner.

Members of the community will be able to interact with their elected representatives and with other community members to address issues important to the community, especially within the business sector.

Subsequent chats will include elected officials for Cook County, the City of Chicago and the 4th and 5th Wards. For more information, go to hydeparkchamberchicago.org

