POLICE BLOTTER

The Chicago Police are warning 2nd District residents about two burglary incidents that happened recently along Cornell Avenue in Kenwood and East Hyde Park, wherein suspects entered apartments without using force and stole property.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The burglaries happened on the 5000 block on Jan. 23 between 9 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. and on the 5300 block on Jan. 25 between 10:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Detectives are investigating; and information can be reported to them at 312-747-8380.

If a burglary takes place, do not touch anything and immediately call the police. If approached by witnesses, request their contact information.

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

On Monday, Jan. 27, at 11:50 a.m., two suspects took items of clothing from a store at 5230 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of Villa, and ran to a waiting vehicle. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Jan. 27 at 8:45 p.m., an unattended parked vehicle with the motor running was stolen at 1442 E. 57th St. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Jan. 27 at 10:15 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a suspect who struck an ex-partner at the Comer Children’s Hospital, 5730 S. Drexel Ave.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6:22 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a motorist for a DUI at 5626 S. Woodlawn Ave.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5:09 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested a subject for an active warrant from Will County at 5456 S. Ingleside Ave.

On Friday, Jan 31, reported at 4:04 p.m. a wallet was taken from someone’s purse at Billings Hospital, 950 E. 59th Street.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:15 p.m. between the 5100 and 5200 block of south Woodlawn Ave. a victim was robbed after meeting with the perpetrator pretending to sell shoes. The case has been referred to CPD.

There were no incidents reports for Sunday, Feb. 2.