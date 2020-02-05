Taylor promises to not vote for city’s Woodlawn Affordable Housing Ordinance

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

CITY HALL — Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) doubled down on not supporting the city’s Housing Department Affordable Housing Ordinance for Woodlawn at a Feb. 5 press conference.

“I don’t feel like this process has been fair. I’ve been told one thing, and other things have been happening,” said Taylor. “To me, the city has not been listening because of the people who this would impact: low-income working families who’ve said to the city that we want protections against … what’s coming to our community. We know that rents are rising in the community. We also know that people are being displaced while we play games.”

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the CBA (Community Benefits Agreement) Coalition and Taylor gathered on the fourth floor of City Hall to speak out against the proposed ordinance and to decry the lack of response from the mayor’s office to a letter the coalition sent on Jan. 28.

In addition to Taylor speaking about how the proposed ordinance will fail low-income, working families if it is passed, speakers with the coalition talked about the need to widen the ordinance’s radius from three-fifths of a mile to a 2-mile radius, which was in the original CBA ordinance.

“Veterans like me should not be forced to be displaced,” said Lola H., a veteran and a resident of South Shore. “South Shore has the highest rate of evictions and the largest concentration of voucher holders in the city of Chicago. In South Shore, buildings are being sold for $18 million and others are being transferred between property owners.

“As of January 2020, I’ve been in my current residence for 20 years. I had first-hand experiences of discrimination from the property owners due to familial status and source of income. I’m requesting a 2-mile radius of affordable housing, which was the original request instead of what the city is offering.”

Patricia Hightower, who lived in Woodlawn and South Shore for 30 years, raised concerns about affordable housing for working-class families, seniors and veterans.

“Part of the ordinance that she is planning to put before the council states that they want affordable housing, but we want it to state that 30% of units be available for low-income residents, seniors and veterans.” said Hightower. “It’s a disgrace to have veterans, who’ve put their lives on the line, living in tents outdoors and who are homeless. We, also, want to make sure that people who have lived in the area for years who are in their homes are not forced out by taxes that are too high that they have to move.”

Towards the end of the press conference, Taylor took questions from reporters.

One reporter asked Taylor what she wants from the mayor, she replied: “I want them to listen. It was never the intention of myself and Ald. Leslie Hairston when we introduced the CBA ordinance. I was never told that they were going to write their own ordinance. So, you take advantage of the new alderman who doesn’t really know the process and you introduce what we want to introduce. That’s not what I was told.

“When I met with Marisa from the housing commission, she said that we would look at the CBA ordinance, talk about the things that we agree on, fix the things that we don’t and then we can reintroduce. I was never told that they were going to rewrite their own housing ordinance.”

Another reporter asked Taylor why she thinks they are resisting the CBA ordinance, she said, “Look at the color of the people that they are supposed to be protecting? If this was anywhere else, it wouldn’t be a conversation.”

At the end of the press conference, Taylor restated that she will not vote in favor of the ordinance and will ask her colleagues not to support it.

“(The mayor) thinks that she does not have to listen to me and she does not have to work with me to make sure that this work,” Taylor said. “So, I’m going to fight her and everybody else on making sure that this doesn’t pass. I’m going to my coworkers to ask them to not support this.

“Don’t think that I’m the only alderman who wants this in my ward. You think about the 606 and all those other places. There are all these coalitions — a Coalition for the Homeless — and organizations all fighting for housing. You think we’re not going to get together? How is she going to go against all organizations saying all across the city we need affordable housing? It’s either get right or get out of office.”

The Housing Department responded to the press conference with a statement: “From the beginning, this administration has been intentional about ensuring an inclusive approach to creating well-rounded legislation that will preserve access to housing for low- and middle-income residents in the area and ensure equitable, inclusive growth.

“The City continues to have ongoing conversations to collect input from various stakeholders leading up to the ordinance’s introduction to the full City Council, as we continue to work toward our shared goals of preventing displacement and furthering economic opportunity for this community.”

s.smylie@hpherald.com