‘The Mousetrap’ – a classic gets a modern makeover

Where: Court Theatre,

5535 S. Ellis Ave.

When: through Feb. 16

Tickets: $37.50-$84

Phone: 773-753-4472

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

Even if you think you know Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery “The Mousetrap,” which has been running in London’s West End since Nov. 25, 1952 (making it the longest-running play ever), Court Theatre’s production is likely to surprise you.

I’m not sure why Court put this popular but critically disdained work on its schedule, but I suspect that returning guest director Sean Graney wanted to take a crack at it. He’s known for wildly imaginative projects, such as a 12-hour adaptation of all the Greek tragedies called “All Our Tragic” and re-inventions of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, so what better to rethink than a hoary old “whodunit”?

And rethink it he has. From the design to the acting style, the key concept seems to be exaggeration. The result is something of a farce, both in the deliberate literal sense and in a less-flattering figurative one. The show is lots of fun, but I’m not sure Graney’s approach serves Christie’s intent consistently well.

Arnel Sanciano’s scenic design, enhanced by Claire Chezan’s spooky lighting and Kevin O’Donnell’s ominous sound design, sets the tone for the parlor of Monkswell Manor, the old mansion with a monastic past that relative newlyweds Mollie (Kate Fry) and Giles (Allen Gilmore) Ralston have just turned into a guest house.

Departing from the usual floor plan, the room features a huge fireplace (no clock on the mantel, however) with a towering stone chimney on which hangs a portrait of a woman. Floor-to-ceiling bookcases line one of the muted green-black walls that dwarf the arched doorways. A sweeping staircase leads to the unseen bedrooms, and a big glass window in the middle of it opens to the snowy outdoors, adding to the awkwardness of Detective Sergeant Trotter’s (Erik Hellman) arrival on skis. The mostly black-and-white chairs (some with amusing patterns) get moved around endlessly and are sometimes arranged for self-consciously humorous tableaux.

Most outlandish are Alison Siple’s costumes, which she says in a program essay are inspired by the game of Clue. For the most part, they’re color-or-pattern coded to reflect the characters. Christopher Wren (Alex Goodrich), the exuberant would-be architect who is the first guest to arrive, wears various hues of bright orange that somehow go with his unruly mop of hair. Mrs. Boyle (Carolyn Ann Hoerdemann), the magistrate who is hyper-critical of everything, favors mismatched animal stripes. Major Metcalf (Lyonel Reneau) sometimes opts for his uniform, epaulettes and all. Miss Casewell (Tina Muñoz Pandya), an Englishwoman who has mostly lived abroad, has a blue pantsuit that only vaguely suggests the period. Way over the top is Mr. Paravicini (David Cerda), the unexpected foreigner who says his car overturned in the snow and who is swathed in floor-length furs that open to reveal a purple-patterned satin suit with Bermuda shorts (in winter!) instead of pants.

The only fairly “normal” period clothing belongs to Mollie, though her color obviously is red (from her full-skirted dress in alternating stripes and patterns to her pants and coat), her comparatively subdued husband Giles, and the somewhat tweedy Detective.

Graney also directs these three to behave the most naturally, though things aren’t always as they appear. When the play opens, Mollie and then Giles arrive home from ventures that will become significant later, then prepare and wait nervously for their first guests. Meanwhile, a broadcast on the radio describes the murder of a woman that took place nearby but initially seems irrelevant.

Once the guests arrive (in the order described above), we find out more about them. Wren loves to cook, for example; nit-picking Mrs. Boyle wants the best chair and everyone else hates her. Learning that they are completely cut off from the outside world by the snowstorm raises tensions, especially after Detective Sergeant Trotter defies the weather and turns up to investigate the murder because, he says, a clue—the manor’s address—was found at the scene.

As Trotter relentlessly questions everyone, threatening that if they don’t reveal any connection they have to the crime they may become the next victims, they all become suspects—and suspicious of each other. Even the Ralstons, who are about to celebrate their first anniversary, realize that they may not know each other at all. Graney and his all-star cast do a fine job of conveying this paranoia, which peaks in the second act. On the other hand, some of the intentionally cartoonish acting and antics, such as the way everyone dives into the candy bowl, can be more distracting than funny.

This being Christie, there are plenty of plot twists. The murder stemmed from an earlier case of child abuse resulting in the death of one of three siblings who had been left with a nasty farm couple and, as it turns out, several of the characters at Monkswell Manor are connected to it. There’s also another murder right there, making everyone more fearful or defensive or both.

Most productions ask patrons not to reveal the culprit. Court doesn’t make this request, but to give the murderer away would be churlish and perhaps undercut a brilliant performance. I will say, however, that I think the people who will enjoy Graney’s unconventional take on “The Mousetrap” the most are those who have seen a traditional version before.