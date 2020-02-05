U. of C. students join inmates for peer-to-peer writing class

By ALY TANTAWY

Contributing writer

Every week, several University of Chicago students go to the Cook County Department of Corrections (CCDOC) to run a writing workshop for detained individuals. The collaborative workshop allows students and detained individuals alike to improve their creative writing.

The student-run program uses the peer-to-peer model; content manager and co-director Fatoumata Magassa explained that in the peer-to-peer model, there are no teachers or students; rather, everyone is a facilitator. She says that the model is “one of the highlights of our program because we’re on the same level as them.” As opposed to a more conventional model, this dynamic means that everyone is participating.

Graduate Assistant Devon Braunstein similarly describes the model, saying that the “program is all about mutual aid; we all come in, we all participate together.” First-year member Micah Clark Moody believes that the key to maintaining this mutuality is keeping “a balance” between inmates and students and that the writing should always have its basis in collaboration.

These sessions take place in Division 6 of the CCDOC at 2700 S. California Avenue on Friday mornings from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. After getting through security and settling into their room, the students do a freewriting exercise with the detainee participants.

Magassa says that this part of the workshop is a favorite among participants because it creates a “safe space for them.” After introductions and icebreakers, the students break up into groups with the participants and conduct mini-lessons that focus on a variety of literary techniques. The program encompasses many different types of writing such as screenplays, memoirs, and raps.

According to Braunstein, a lot of preparation leads up to the Friday sessions. Students must go through training that runs through the jail’s protocols. The training also considers the content of sessions, with instruction on how to facilitate, make conversation, and get people to participate. Finally, there is a mock workshop.

Braunstein also emphasizes the teaching style that is uncommon to other classes at the jail: “because it is a layerless [sic] group, everyone has a chance to guide the conversation and encourage other people to participate.” Co-director Thomas Hagan says that unlike other workshops at the CCDOC, this is about “sharing experience” and “not necessarily making it a professional tool.”

Founded in 2017, the program originates in the Institute of Politics (IOP), a self-described “non-partisan extracurricular program” at the University of Chicago. It was a collaborative effort between Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who is a former fellow at the IOP, and the Gate, a student-run newspaper focused on policy. Braunstein says that it is now a “stand-alone program housed within the IOP.” Initially started to “fill the gap in creative writing programming at the jail,” Hagan says it has evolved into a program about using “writing as a self-reflective exercise.”

Many of the students have interests in criminal justice reform and education; Moody and Magassa both say that they want to go into related fields as careers, so they find this experience valuable. Moody recalls a point that one of her professors has often made to her: “You need to serve in the communities you want to be held accountable to.” She volunteers in this program because she believes that “everyone is beloved, and there are systems that don’t behave that way.”

hpherald@hpherald.com