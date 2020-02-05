We need to plant more trees in the park

To the Editor:

Back in 2003, a huge storm blew through the South Side. It destroyed the arboretum in Washington Park, and blew over about 200 more trees in Jackson Park.

We lost what was then thought to be the oldest tree in Chicago, a huge burr oak on the wooded island. The park district’s forester dated the tree at 270 years old. Since then older trees have been discovered in the parks.

The wooded island was restored, and many replacement saplings were planted. Old growth oaks are still found there. The striking contrast is between the saplings, which are quite small, and these old growth oaks.

Areas outside of the wooded island, on the other hand, have not seen the same replenishment plantings.

We have seen 10 years of deferred maintenance in our park. The excuse has always been the economy. Economy has recovered, and we need to get back to maintaining the park, its canopy, the trees and plants.

I welcome the State grant, and hope they can find room for replacement plantings.

Sincerely,

Ross Petersen