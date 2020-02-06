Downtown Hyde Park Chicago names Brandon Evans as program administrator

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Board of Directors for the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) and the Commissioners of Special Service Area #61 (SSA #61), known as Downtown Hyde Park Chicago, recently announced Brandon Evans as the new Program Administrator for SSA #61.

“The SSA #61 Commission is extremely pleased to be working with Brandon,” said George Rumsey, chairman of the SSA #61 commissioners in a press release. “In addition to his knowledge and experience, Brandon articulates a clear vision of how we can strengthen our local Hyde Park business community.”

Evans has 13 years of experience under his belt as a business development professional. He was the director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago where he led the organization’s business development efforts while working to maintain the designation as a Small Business Development Center for the YWCA.

As a program manager and director for Rainbow PUSH’s International Trade Bureau, Evan was responsible for organizing the group’s member businesses, and he helped to bring attention to issues facing women and People-of-Color-owned businesses.

Currently, he serves as a mentor to at-risk youth through the Mayor’s Mentoring Initiative on the city’s South Side.

SSA #61 is a local tax district that funds services and programs through a localized property tax levy within a specific footprint. Downtown Hyde Park Chicago is composed of the 53rd and 55th street corridors connected by Lake Park Ave. SSA-funded projects include public way maintenance and beautification, business retention/attraction and more.

