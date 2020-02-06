Employees of Treasure Island have reached the settlement

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Treasure Island employees have reached a $300,000 court settlement after accusing the grocery chain of not giving proper notice to workers before closing in October 2018 and failing to pay their unused vacation time, as reported by the Cook County Record.

The settlement calls for Treasure Island to set up a $300,000 fund. The worker’s lawyers will receive $100,000 while each 384 former employees will receive an average of $487. The fund also sets aside $8,000 for administrative costs.

Treasure Island, which has been replaced by Trader Joe’s in Hyde Park, closed all six of its stores throughout Chicago and in Wilmette after 55 years of business in the fall of 2018. According to the claim filed in October 2018, the grocer did not give employees a 60-day notice of their layoffs or a check equivalent to 60 days’ pay and benefits.

