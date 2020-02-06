Lady Broncos trample Lane Tech, advance to city Final Four  

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

For a third straight year, the Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the Chicago Public League City Final Four with a 79-50 victory over Lane Tech High School on Feb. 5, at Kenwood Gymnasium.

Sophomore Brianna McDaniel led all scorers with 26 points.

“It (was a) very important (win for us tonight),” said McDaniel, on making her second straight appearance in the city’s Final Four. McDaniel scored 19 points in the first half to lead her team to a 40 – 28 halftime lead.

“It was very important. In order to win the championship we had to win this game,” said Coach Andre Lewis after the contest. “In tonight’s game. I wanted Brianna to get her teammates involved and play well.”

Lewis said after the game that he was very excited that his team made the Final Four, but in order to win a championship, “We have to play a lot better.”

In the second half, the Lady Broncos forced numerous turnovers and pressured the Indians defensively. McDaniel’s added five steals and seven rebounds to her 26 points.

McDaniel’s teammate Zoe Belcher, finished second in scoring with 14 points, 9 rebounds and two blocks.

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved to 23-5 on the season and will host rivals Whitney Young High School in a rematch of last year’s Final Four. Game time is 4 p.m. at Chicago State.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:



Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals

