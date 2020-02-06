Peters will chair Senate’s Special Committee on Public Safety

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) will chair the newly formed Senate Special Committee on Public Safety.

“I’ve dedicated my adult life toward the fight to reimagine and to win real safety and justice. Last year I passed several laws with this goal in mind, including one to abolish private detention centers,” said Peters during a press conference on Feb. 6.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to personally head up the Special Committee on Public Safety,” he said, “and I am confident that the committee will lead to a society that is fair, equitable, just and, most importantly, safe.”

The committee includes Senators Emil Jones III (D-14th), Scott M. Bennett (D-52nd), Laura Fine (D-9th), Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D-17th), Celina Villanueva (D-11th) and Ram Villivalam (D-8th). Republican members of the committee have not yet been appointed. The committee will be tasked with hearing a number of measures, including one to put a stop to cash bail.

