Broncos defeat Perspectives High and advance to Elite Eight in Public League tourney

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos advanced to the Elite Eight of the boys Chicago Public League City Playoffs on Feb. 6, with a 67-61 victory over Perspectives High School of Technology on the road.

Senior Roland McCoy scored a team-high 16 points in the victory.

“It was really like a balanced attack,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos about his team’s offense. “We had three guys in double figures and everybody else kind of chipped in.”

Bowen said he was very proud of how his team played, in spite of falling behind 19-13 to end the first quarter. The Broncos responded with a 19-12 run in the second quarter to seize a 32-31 lead at half time.

In the second half, the Broncos continued their aggressiveness on offense. As they received key contributions from their senior leaders as forward Darnell King scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, and senior Avery Davis added 10 points.

With the victory, the Broncos improved to 9-14 on the season and will play rivals Simeon in city’s Elite Eight on Feb. 11. Game time to be announced.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Roland McCoy, Kenwood, 16 points.

Darnell King, Kenwood, 15 points.

hpherald@hpherald.com