Lightfoot is working with state and local officials to help repair the lakefront

BY SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff Writer

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is seeking aid from the state and federal governments to fix lakefront property devastated by huge waves that accompanied the Jan. 10-11 storm.

“Our shoreline is one of our city’s most vibrant and valuable assets and our important economic developments, accounting for 18 miles of iconic beaches … As we all know Lake Michigan is at historic high levels,” said Lightfoot. “Which seems remarkable because it wasn’t that long ago that the lake was at historic low levels, this is climate change in action right here in our city.”

Lightfoot held a press conference on Friday at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., along with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Lt Gov. Juliana Stratton, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), a representative from the Army Corps of Engineers and other officials, to talk about funding needed to repair the damage.

The conference came on the heels of Lightfoot issuing a local disaster proclamation on Feb. 6, due to significant flooding and major damage to the city’s shoreline, infrastructure and recreational area due to the January storm. The proclamation will activate the city’s emergency operations plans and determine the aid and assistance necessary to carry out the plan.

In addition to the proclamation, the Mayor sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker requesting state aid for the city, which would allow the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to coordinate state and federal resources to assist with repairing the damage.

Pritizker responded by issuing a state disaster proclamation on Thursday for Cook and Lake Counties to help repair damage along more than 30 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

“Gov. Pritzker issued a state disaster declaration yesterday, the first step to allow municipalities to apply for federal funding,” said Stratton. “Our administration has a clear message to all of the families that have been impacted: We are here to support you during this time of need.”

“If you don’t believe in climate change, Lake Michigan has a message for you: Wake up, look what’s happening here,” said Durbin. “The recent extreme weather combined with rising water levels has caused shoreline erosion and infrastructure damage to our treasured lakefront.

“We need to recognize the challenge climate change poses to the Great Lakes and Chicago’s lakefront and meet that challenge with investments that address climate change through both mitigation and resilience. I look forward to working with Mayor Lightfoot to help protect our lakeshore.”

As reported by the Herald, the storm damaged the pedestrian Lakefront Trail from the south 4800 to 5000 blocks. The report detailed that the trail was littered with debris, layers of asphalt stripped away and chunks of pavement were on the grass. Prior to the storm, the area had been closed since the fall due to high waves and icy conditions.

