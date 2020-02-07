Meeting to examine transit inequity set for Feb. 13

Herald Staff report

The Coalition for a Modern Metra Electric (CMME) will host a public meeting on Feb. 13 to discuss the Cook County Pilot Project that is designed to address inequities of mass transit resources on the South Side and Chicago’s southern suburbs.

Transit officials and various elected representatives have been invited to the meeting which will be held at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 211 E. 115th St. at 6 p.m.

Linda Thisted, co-chair of CMME, said that among those who have confirmed they will attend are Ald. Anthony Beale (D-9th), Ill. Rep. Marcus Evans (D-33rd), and Vera Brooks, chief of staff for Ill. Rep Debbie Myers Martin (D-38th).

Thisted said that all three of Hyde Park’s delegates in Springfield had been invited, but none had confirmed that he would attend. Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Ald. Sophia King (4th) also were invited but had not confirmed.

The Cook County Department of Transportation is funding the three-year Pilot Project, which will:

Lower fares at in-city Metra Electric and Rock Island stations to match CTA fares

Decrease zone-based fares outside the city on Metra Electric and Rock Island lines

Adopt use of the Ventra card and offer low-cost transfers among Metra Electric, Rock Island, CTA and Pace lines

Subsidize any revenue loss to Metra and the CTA resulting from lower ridership or lower fares

“I think this project will transform the South Side and the south suburbs,” Thisted said.

For more information, go to https://www.modernmetraelectrix.org

