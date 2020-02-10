Kenwood defeats Whitney Young, 68-57

Lady Broncos advance to City Championship game

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sportswriter

The Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the Chicago Public League City Championship with a 68-57 victory over Whitney Young on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Chicago State University.

Kenwood will play Simeon in the championship game on Feb. 16 at noon at the Jones Armory at 5200 S. Cottage Grove.

The Lady Broncos jumped out to an 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Whitney Young’s Lady Dolphins fought back behind senior Kayla Green’s 10 first-half points to narrow the margin to 35-34 at the half. Kenwood was led by sophomores Whitney Dunn who had 11 points in the first half and Brianna McDaniel added 10 more.

McDaniel continued her hot shooting in the second half to finish as the game’s high scorer with 24 points to lead her team to the championship game for the second time in four years.

“Everyone was doubting us and said we can’t win big games,” said McDaniel’s, after leading her team to victory over Whitney Young. “I wanted to show everyone that we can (win big games).”

By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Broncos increased their lead to 13, at 52-39, thanks to the superb play of freshman center Jazelle Young who scored six points in eight minutes. Young finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the game.

“It was the first time in program history actually defeating them,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos about defeating Whitney Young. “It’s a sentimental moment.”

With the win, the Lady Broncos improved to 24-5 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:



Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 24 points and 7 rebounds.

hpherald@hpherald.com