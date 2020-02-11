Bruce Holmgren, sex offender who assaulted man outside Vineyard Church, now confined with electronic monitoring

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Bruce Holmgren, who physically assaulted a man outside of Vineyard Church in Hyde Park last September, has a court date scheduled for March 11 after failing to report as a sex offender and to report his change of address.

Holmgren, 58, was arrested in November for violating the sex offender registration law. On Sept. 23, Holmgren allegedly attacked Vineyard congregant Orin Fraser as he was doing yard work outside of the church, 5333 S. Greenwood Ave. Holmgren had been living in Hyde Park, though authorities listed his address in California. He previously lived in Minnesota, where he was convicted of raping a minor in 1995.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office had released him on recognizance in December, though, after which Holmgren reportedly continued living in Hyde Park by the church. On Jan. 29, he was ordered to begin wearing an ankle monitor, and he was booked into the Cook County Jail on Feb. 10.